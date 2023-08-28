MURRAY, KY -- After a month of fall camp, the Murray State Racers have finally entered game week ahead of their opener on Saturday against Presbyterian.
Most of the attention for the Racers this preseason has been surrounding their debut in the Missouri Valley Conference. However, the Racers won't have to jump into conference play right away.
Regardless of who they play in Saturday's opener, head coach Dean Hood has said that his team is eager to face another opponent on the opposite side of the field.
"Our guys are tired of hitting everybody else just like every other team in the country right now," Hood said. "We have worked every scenario on the script to get them ready for all those things that could happen the first game. But still something happens that you are like, ok didn't prepare for that one, got to make sure we put that one on there for next year. I think our guys are ready. We are starting to get some guys back. We are really getting dinged up at safety and starting to get those guys back, but we are ready to go."
Saturday's kickoff against Presbyterian is set for 6:00pm at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, KY.