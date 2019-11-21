Back in August, the Murray State Racers took a five-day trip to the Bahamas. Not only was the trip beneficial because it gave them a head start on the season, but it also allowed them an opportunity to bond as a team.
Next week, the Racers will take a very similar trip to Florida, where they expect much of the same, only this time the games will count.
"It is a really exciting experience," Murray State senior forward Anthony Smith said. "Just like the Bahamas, we were having a lot of fun with each other on and off the court, going out there to have fun. But also, going out there to win. We are not just going out there just to go."
"I think it is a way to test your team," Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon added. "I think it is also really good for us, when you start looking at computer rankings, to play against other good quality opponents."
It will also test the Racers' conditioning, having to play three games in a three day period. But for Matt McMahon, it's more than just that.
"I think the second piece of it is the mental toughness that you have to have," McMahon said. "You are talking about some quick turnarounds, 12 to 18 hours between games and you have to prepare for a completely different opponent. You have to be very disciplined to follow through on the game plan at both ends of the floor."
When you have to prepare for a team like La Salle, who Murray State hasn't played since 1952, it's an opportunity to learn for the future.
"You get to see a lot of styles of play both offensively and defensively that you hope will help you grow as a team," McMahon said.
The Racers will play La Salle at 6:30pm CST Monday night in Estero, Florida.