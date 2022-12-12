Murray State's men's basketball team has already suffered four losses this season, but head coach Steve Prohm called their most recent loss to Bellarmine the first real adversity his team has faced all season.
As the Racers start to approach the heart of their season, how they respond from that loss is crucial.
Saturday's 69-58 loss to the Knights was the Racers' second double-digit loss of the season.
It came against a previously 4-6 Bellarmine team, who led by as much as 18 points.
"It is our first test of true adversity, where you kind of got your butts kicked a little bit," Prohm said. "Saint Louis game was a little bit different; it was early. But now we're in the thick of it. We're going back home, and we haven't been home much. We need a great crowd, and we need to play the right way and really, really own that night."
Murray State will have an important stretch this week as it tries to bounce back.
The Racers face Chicago State Tuesday night, and then Austin Peay on Friday.
Prohm said it's important to see how his team responds in the face of adversity this week.
The Racers tip-off against Chicago State at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the CFSB Center.