TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Murray State softball's historic season came to an end on Saturday in a 1-0 loss to Chattanooga in the NCAA Regional.
Scoreless through the first seven innings, Chattanooga got on the board in the top of the 8th inning off an RBI from Adison Keylon to put the Mocs up 1-0.
Murray State had a chance to respond in the bottom of the inning with the bases loaded, but failed to capitalize. It was their second loss of the double elimination tournament, which ousted them from contention. Chattanooga advanced to face Alabama.
The Racers' incredible season that saw them reach the NCAA Regional for the first time in program history came to an end with a record of 40-18-1.