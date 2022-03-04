EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Murray State's women's basketball team's season came to an end on Friday with a 68-62 loss to Tennessee Tech in the OVC Tournament semifinals.
Despite leading by as much as eight in the third quarter, the Racers struggled to carry that momentum into the fourth. Murray State shot 17.6 percent from the floor in the final stanza, while the Golden Eagles capitalized with a 7-0 run to close the game.
Katelyn Young led Murray State with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
The Racers finished the season with a 22-9 record.