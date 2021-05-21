PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers needed to sweep Austin Peay on Friday afternoon in order to claim this years Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship, but fell short in their first meeting of the day 9-3.
That loss, along with a win by Southeast Missouri would allow the Redhawks to clinch their 5th OVC regular season crown finishing 16-10 in OVC play.
Murray State did however bounce back with a win against Austin Peay in their final game of the day, winning 8-3. The Racers finished 18-12 in OVC games this season, setting a program record.
The Racers will be the #2 seed in next weeks Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. They will play at 6:00pm on Thursday night against one of three opponents in Austin Peay, Morehead State or Jacksonville State.