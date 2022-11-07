ST LOUIS, MO -- The Murray State Racers started off strong in Monday nights season opener against Saint Louis, but struggled to find consistency down the stretch in a 91-68 loss.
Junior forward Jamari Smith led the way for Murray State with 19 points and five rebounds. Rob Perry finished with 14 points.
The Racers jumped out to an early 9-2 lead, before the Billikens went on a big run to take a 44-29 lead at halftime. Murray State would cut the lead down to 11 twice in the second half, but couldn't get any closer.
Next up for the Racers, their home opener this coming Saturday against Lindsey-Wilson.