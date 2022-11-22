MURRAY, KY -- On Tuesday afternoon, several of Murray State's biggest fans were on hand for the weekly "Hey Coach" radio show held at the Big Apple Bar and Grill in Murray, KY.
There they listened to Racers head coach Steve Prohm break down Murray state's run in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. While there, the Racers finished 2-1 and those fans feel much better about the program than they did just days before.
"The way they play hard," said Racer fan Lindy Suiter. "Most of the time, our fans, if you play hard and put it all on the court you are going to be supportive. I think these kids are realizing that too. I think they are responding to the Murray State fans."
"Extremely excited," said Ron Daveport. "I don't think I have ever seen a coach come back to the school where he had such success over the years. Steve is such a quality character, Christian guy, I think we are going to shake the Missouri Valley up."
"They are obviously very talented," Bill Wilson said. "All of the starters scored at least in double figures during the tournament. They look like they have played together for a whole lot longer than just a few months. We have a lot of skill out there and a great coach."
Next up for the Racers, a trip to Chattanooga on Saturday night.