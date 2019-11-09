MURRAY, KY -- Tevin Brown scored 17 points to lead the Murray State Racers in their season opening 69-49 win over Southern on Saturday night.
The Racers overcame 21 turnovers with smothering defense holding the Jaguars to just 31% shooting in the game.
Sophomore forward KJ Williams finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Senior Darnell Cowart played 11 minutes in his first game back from offseason surgery.
Murray State will now travel to Knoxville to face the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday night.