(MSU ATHLETICS) - The Murray State Racers cruised to a 90-53 victory in their home opener over the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders as the 25th season of college hoops started at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.
The win pushed the Racers to eight-straight home opening wins and improved their overall home win streak to 17 in a row dating back to 2021.
DJ Burns scored his career-high at MSU with 20 points and added nine rebounds, while Rob Perry tossed in 18 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the 3-point line. Jacobi Wood added 13 points and Quincy Anderson 10 points to put four Racers in double-figure scoring.
Against LWC, the Racers got an early boost from freshman Justin Morgan who hit back-to-back threes for a 19-7 MSU lead at 13:27. Perry's 3-pointer with 7:20 left put MSU ahead 29-15. MSU had the advantage 46-27 at the halftime intermission.
The Racers put the game away with an 15-5 start to the second half, punctuated by a 3-point basket by Perry and then a steal and score for a personal 5-point play. It was 57-32 Racers with 17:06 remaining.
Next up for Murray State is an appearance at the Myrtle Beach Invitational with their first game coming against Texas A&M (Nov. 17).