PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers are putting the final preparations in before they head off for next weeks Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.
The Racers are trying to finish strong under first year head coach Daniel DeLuca, who believes they have saved their best play on the course for now.
"We got a good shot," DeLuca said. "It is like Ben Crenshaw before the final day of the Ryder Cup, he said I got a good feeling about this, that is all I am going to tell you. I think we are building and getting to that point where we are playing our best golf at the right time."
This years OVC Tournament will take place at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Missouri for the first time. This year will also feature a new format where the top-4 teams at the end of the third round will head into match play.
"That is what it is really all about is working all year for the end of the season and the OVC," said senior Conner Coombs. "With the new coming in of match play in the top four, it just increases our chances than we have had in previous years."
The Racers will play a practice round on Saturday afternoon, before teeing off in the first round on Sunday morning.