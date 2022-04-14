MURRAY, Ky. - No one is happier to be getting this spring football season than Dean Hood.
Despite being in his third season, Hood has never been able to hold a spring football season with his team because of COVID-19.
He said not having that extra time was a setback to his team’s chemistry, but he’s grateful to have it back.
“You’re trying to build unity, and the number one way to do that is relationships," Hood said. "When you’re trying to build relationships with wearing a mask and staying apart, that’s difficult. But we’re back into a more conventional deal now, which is refreshing.”
That return to normalcy has given Murray State’s players a chance to build relationships with one another that they hope will pay off in the fall.
“We’re building chemistry as a team," said freshman quarterback DJ Williams. "We’re learning how each other plays, how each other feels about certain things. How to talk to each other. We just like being around each other.”
“Everybody’s buying into the program; buying into the new strength coach," said junior cornerback Quinaz Turner. "It’s starting to look good. Starting to translate onto the field.”
The spring is especially important for quarterback DJ Williams, who took over as starter halfway through the season last year.
He said getting reps under center last season helped him gain confidence that he’ll carry into his sophomore year.
“The game is slowing down more like how it was in high school," Williams said. "And another year just gives me a better feel.”
The Racers are hoping that feel only gets better as they move through the final two weeks of their spring football season.