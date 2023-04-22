MURRAY, Ky. -- A month of spring practices finally culminated in a spring football game for Murray State on Saturday.
It was a chance for Racer fans to get a first look at what Murray State football will look like in Dean Hood's fourth season as head coach.
The Racers offense left a lot to be desired last season after Murray State lost starting quarterback DJ Williams in the first game of the season.
Williams is still rehabbing his ACL injury, so he wasn't in action on Saturday.
But former Mayfield star Jayden Stinson and Isaac McNamee each led their respective teams under center today.
After several tumultuous seasons for Hood and the Racers during the spring, he said his team is right on schedule in their preparations for the fall.
"This is the first time we've had our strength coach in place, had everybody with no restrictions as far as coming and training since I've been here," Hood said. "We've had a normal offseason with running and lifting and things like that. And then getting into a pre-spring where you start to transition into a little position-specific movement and meetings, learn the playbook and then come out and have spring ball. So, it's awesome. We're blessed."
The Racers open up their season on Sept. 2 against Presbyterian.