MURRAY, Ky. - We’re just 28 days away from Murray State football’s opener against Texas Tech, and the preparations are officially underway.
Day one of fall camp began this morning as Dean Hood looks to take this program even further in year three.
Hood has already seen a slew of success in his first two years. Murray State is coming off back-to-back winning seasons, and this year was picked to finish third in the OVC.
Several of those key pieces over the last few seasons are back this year.
DJ Williams returns at quarterback after earning OVC Freshman of the Year honors last season.
Running back Damonta Witherspoon returns for his sophomore season after over 900 rushing yards last season.
Graduate senior Eric Samuta is back at linebacker after leading the team in tackles last year.
The Racers said the return to the field was much anticipated, and they’re excited to get to work.
“We’ve been out here practicing, training, lifting weights, so it feels good to just knock off the rust and get back on the field playing again.”
“We’ve got a lot of good guys up here that are willing to put in the work day in and day out, whether it’s with film or on the field, we’ve got a lot of good leaders trying to put in the work to win a championship this year.”
“You’re out here doing the conditioning stuff and doing the weight training and all that, and that’s good foundation and you know you have to do it," said Hood. "But to see them in helmets and actually doing football plays and defenses and calls, it’s really refreshing."
Murray State will open up its season Sept. 3 against Texas Tech.