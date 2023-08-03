MURRAY, Ky. -- There’s no amount of rain that could’ve put a damper on week one of fall camp.
Football has returned to Murray, Kentucky, and for the Racers, offseason preparations have never been more important. This season will arguably be the toughest in school history.
After 74 years in the Ohio Valley Conference, Murray State football officially turns the page this season to its first year in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
The team fully understands how big of an undertaking this fall will be as they join the best FCS conference in the country.
Last season’s 2-9 record is certainly cause for concern as the team prepares for an even tougher schedule.
“The Missouri Valley Football Conference is the most prestigious FCS conference in the country, so very, very honored to get the invite," said head coach Dean Hood. "But the preparation really doesn’t change. Regardless of what conference we’re in and who we’re playing, you’ve got to prepare the same way.”
But this is a new year, and hopefully a healthier one for a team that was bitten by the injury bug last season.
DJ Williams is back under center after sitting out last year with a torn ACL.
For the Racers, fall camp means a clean slate in a new conference, and that’s an opportunity they’re fully embracing.
“Going through what I was going through, and the team going through what they went through with not having much success, it just brought us all together as a brotherhood,” Williams said. “Going into this season, it’s just a clean slate knowing that we’re more together and knowing we don’t want the same results as last year.”
One of the biggest observations in week one - at least on the offensive side - was receiver Jacob Bell. Bell showed breakout potential last year, and based on his production and speed in practice today, this year could be even bigger.
The Racers open the season on Sept. 2 against Presbyterian.