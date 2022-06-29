PADUCAH, KY -- According to FBSchedules.com, the Murray State Racer football team will travel to Oklahoma State during the 2026 season.
The Racers will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma and play at T. Boone Pickens Stadium on September 19th of that season.
According to a contract obtained by the website, the Racers will be paid $450,000 to play the Cowboys, in what will be their first meet.
Currently Murray State has 9 scheduled games against FBS programs over the next several seasons.
They will join the Missouri Valley Conference in 2023.