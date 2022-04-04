MURRAY, Ky. - Murray State’s football team is on the move.
The school announced today it will become the 12th member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference beginning in 2023. Murray State will play its 75th and final season in the OVC before making the transition to the MVFC.
“We are making a significant jump," Saal said. "Financially, competitively, from a geography perspective; all of those are big jumps.”
That jump comes after months of deliberations that began immediately after Murray State joined the Missouri Valley Conference last December.
“We met with the leadership of Murray State and tried to get a really good understanding, quite frankly, of if they knew what they were getting into," said Missouri Valley Football Conference Commissioner Patty Viverito. "That they knew what this league represented in terms of strength; that they knew what it would take to be successful.”
While there’s plenty to be excited about from Murray State’s perspective, other member schools in the conference have been less than enthused about the move.
North Dakota State reportedly voted against Murray State joining the league, and some fans have voiced concerns about the Racers’ ability to compete.
Kevin Saal’s response to that criticism: patience, patience, patience.
“Change is hard for any organization," Saal said. "You’ve seen phenomenal change in the last six months here at Murray State athletics. That doesn’t come without a little angst. We’re human beings. We’re creatures of habit. So when you see change, sometimes that’s difficult to walk through. We’ve got a long ways to go; we’ve got an incredible journey ahead of us, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Part of that change, Saal said, will include using this final year in the OVC to invest more resources into the program before they take the next step in 2023.