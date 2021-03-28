PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers picked up their first addition for next season when they received a commitment from former Davidson senior guard Carter Collins.
Collins announced his decision to transfer to Murray State early Monday morning becoming the first grad transfer for the Racers under head coach Matt McMahon.
Collins spent four seasons with the Davidson Wildcats, starting a total of 46 games over the last two seasons.
This past year, Collins averaged 10.8 points, and 2.7 assists per game as well as 38.5% from three point range.
With the addition of Collins, Murray State now has four available scholarships for the 2021-2022 season.