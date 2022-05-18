PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State men's basketball program continued to build its 2022-23 on Wednesday afternoon when JUCO All-American Brian Moore announced he was committing to the Racers.
Moore, a 6'3 point guard, played two years for Southeastern Oklahoma A&M where he averaged 21.3 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game this past season.
He was then named Region-2 player of the year, then a JUCO All-American.
The Kingston, NY native was rated as the 19th best JUCO player available this season by jucorecruiting.com.
He will have three years of eligibility remaining to play at the collegiate level.
With his addition, Murray State will have two scholarships available to use for next season.