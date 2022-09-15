MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State men’s basketball team makes its first foray into the Missouri Valley Conference as the league announced the 2022-23 regular season schedule Thursday from the home office in St. Louis, Missouri.
With an ambitious 20-game schedule, The Valley will play two league games before Christmas. The Racers’ first MVC game is at home in the CFSB Center against Illinois State (Dec. 1) and their first road game is at Valparaiso (Dec. 4). After the Racers play their final non-conference game of the season at Middle Tennessee (Dec. 21), The Valley challenge ramps up again with the Racers hosting Southern Illinois (Dec. 29). New Year’s Day finds MSU playing at the Ford Center against the Evansville Aces.
The rest of January is highlighted by home games with Bradley (Jan. 4), UIC (Jan. 14), Indiana State (Jan. 21) and Missouri State (Jan. 28). MSU’s first trip to the Hawkeye State means games Northern Iowa and Drake on Jan. 7 & 10. January sees the Racers’ rivalry with the Belmont Bruins continue in a new conference with the first of two meetings in Nashville (Jan. 17).
February is an eight-game sprint to the finish for the Racers with Belmont visiting Murray (Feb. 1) and Drake, Evansville and Valparaiso visiting the CFSB Center on Feb. 7, 18 & 26. Road games include the Racers playing at Bradley and Illinois State (Feb. 11 & 15) and at Indiana State and Missouri State (Feb. 4 & 21). The regular season finale for the Racers is at home against Valparaiso (Feb. 26).
All 12 teams converge in St. Louis (March 2-5) for the State Farm MVC Tournament at the Enterprise Center. The event means Arch Madness will be held in St. Louis for a 33rd consecutive season.
The Racers released its non-conference schedule last week. It features a season opener at Saint Louis (Nov. 7), an appearance at the Myrtle Beach Invitational (Nov. 17-20) and the continuation of the Battle of the Border rivalry with Austin Peay (Dec. 16).
Racer Nation gets a first look at both Murray State basketball teams at Racer Mania – Presented by the Murray Bank (Oct. 20). The event is free and begins at 6 p.m. at the CFSB Center.
Murray State - MVC Schedule Notes
o The Racers are 18-9 all-time vs the current MVC lineup at home in the CFSB Center. MSU has never met Bradley, Drake and Northern Iowa at home.
o Northern Iowa is the only team in the current MVC lineup that the Racers have never met at home or on the road.
o Evansville and Southern Illinois are the two Valley teams the Racers have met the most. MSU has played the Purple Aces 39 times and they have met the Salukis 38 times.
o The 2022-23 season is the 25th for the Racers at the CFSB Center.
o In 90 conference games in 2021-22, the MVC had 27 close games, the most in the league in 20 years. Close games are defined by a one score game or one that went into overtime.
o The MVC had 13 overtime league games in 2021-22, the most in the league in at least 50 seasons, since 1972-73.
o Next spring will mark the 33rd consecutive season in which the State Farm MVC Tournament has been held in St. Louis.
o The 2022-23 season marks the first time the MVC has ever had 12 teams and the first time they have welcomed three new members in the same year as the Racers, Belmont and UIC come on board.