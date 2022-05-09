PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State continued to build its roster for the 2022-23 season as they received word on Monday morning that incoming freshman guard Jaxon Edwards reaffirmed his commitment.
Edwards, a 6'6 guard from Indiana, originally committed to Murray for then Racer head coach Matt McMahon.
Edwards then decommitted from Murray State following McMahon's departure for LSU. Following a visit to Murray State over the weekend with new head coach Steve Prohm, Edwards recommitted.
With his commitment, Prohm has been able to retain three of the four recruits from the 2022-23 class.
Edwards brings the Racers to 10 scholarship players committed for next season, with three more left to use.