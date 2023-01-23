PADUCAH, Ky. - Murray State and Southern Illinois men's basketball will renew their rivalry Tuesday night.
It will mark the second meeting of the season between the two rival schools. SIU won that first game 63-57.
Since then, Southern Illinois has been a model of consistency, and is currently in first place in the Missouri Valley, winning four-straight games.
Murray State head coach Steve Prohm said it won't be any easier for his team the second time around.
"I think now there's a lot more scouting involved, a lot more adjustments involved," Prohm said. "We know how good they are. They're old; they're experienced. I think Bryan's got his best team since a he's been there...We know it will have to be our best game, but if you're going to compete at the top of this league, you've got to do something people don't expect you to do, and that's winning in a tough, tough environment, which we'll see Tuesday."