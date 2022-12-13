After leading by 20 points in the first quarter, the Murray State women's basketball team was unable to stop a furious Austin Peay rally and fell, 71-67, Thursday night at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.
Fast Facts
- The Racers absolutely shutdown the Govs in the opening stanza, outscoring Austin Peay 22-4 and outshooting them 61.5 percent to 15.4-percent.
- After the first quarter, it was Austin Peay with the hot hand as they outshot the Racers, 64.1-percent to 35.1-percent over the final three quarters.
- The turnover bug bit both teams, but got the Racers slightly worse with 16 Murray State turnovers compared to 13 by Austin Peay. The Govs also did more with their forced turnovers scoring 20 points off of MSU miscues, compared to just 13 by the Racers.
- Katelyn Young scored a career high 32-points in the contest, going 9-for-17 from the floor and 13 for 15 at the free throw line. She also added seven rebounds and three assists to her stat line for the night.
- Macey Turley followed Young with 14 points, including a 4-for-5 performance from 3-point range, while Hannah McKay added nine points and a team-high eight rebounds.
What's Next?
The Racers return to action Friday in the heart of the Commonwealth as they take on Kentucky at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington at 7 p.m. EST.