The Murray State Racers couldn’t finish off what was a great performance for 32 minutes in a 75-67 loss Tuesday to the UNI Panthers at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Racers (9-8) fell to 4-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference, while Northern Iowa (9-8) improved to 5-2.
The Racers are home Saturday (Jan. 14) at 3 p.m. to host the UIC Flames on Cameron Payne Day at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. The Murray State hall of famer and current player with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns will have his jersey No. 1 retired at halftime.
Rob Perry scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half as the Racers hit UNI with a 17-3 run to push out to a 60-51 lead with 7:52 left. However, the lead vanished as quickly as the Racers built it when UNI held the Racers without a field goal for 6:21. By the time Perry scored with 1:31 remaining, the Racers were down 69-62.
Jamari Smith added 16 points, while JaCobi Wood added 13.
In the first half, the Racers held a 24-17 lead with 3:30 after a 3-pointer from Wood. Perry hit a 3-point basket at the first half buzzer, but UNI held a 27-27 lead at the intermission.