MURRAY, KY -- Murray State's DJ Burns is known as a hype man on the court for the Racers, but on Tuesday afternoon, Burns was doing the same at Corvette Lanes in Murray, KY.
"I am a great competitor so are these guys behind me," Burns said at the bowling alley. "So we are trying to get a win."
Tuesday's outing was all about building chemistry. Which is something that Burns knows all about coming off of last year.
"We had a special bond," he said. "It started from the foundation and as long as its strong, which we are trying to build now. The rest of it will take care of itself."
Just three weeks after reporting to campus for the first time, the Racers are already showing signs of a strong bond.
"I didn't know how it would go, but we have bonded quick," said junior forward Jamari Smith. "Everyday, we learn about each other. We are just having fun."
"We were not a family when we started and now that the weeks have gone on, we continue to be a family," Burns said.
Burns is making sure that even the youngest players know that Tuesday's fun, can carry over into November.
"As leaders, we stress the importance of today," he said. "So we have to understand not to just do a thing, but to know why we do things."