PADUCAH, KY -- Just 24 hours after a charter bus accident that led to three members of its program being hospitalized, the Murray State Racers held practice in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
On Wednesday afternoon, while in route to the NCAA Regional in Tuscaloosa, the Racers bus was involved in an accident with another commercial vehicle. Of the 26 on board, three were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and later released.
"That moment is certainly not something that anyone wants to have to deal with," said head coach Kara Amundson. "I think God had his hand on us in that moment and for us to be able to walk away and be here and get ready to run around outside a little bit tomorrow. We are super blessed and super fortunate because it could have looked much different than it did."
This will be Murray State's first appearance in the NCAA Regional, where they will face Stanford on Friday at 5:30pm.