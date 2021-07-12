MURRAY, KY -- Murray State Athletics announced the hiring of Daniel DeLuca as the head men's golf coach for the Racers.
DeLuca becomes just the third head coach in the program's 61-year history following Coach Eddie Hunt who served over the last 20 years and retired after the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in April and the founder of the program, Coach Buddy Hewitt, who guided the Racers for 41 seasons.
DeLuca, a native of Lexington, Kentucky, comes to Murray State after being assistant men's coach at the United States Military Academy at West Point for the last two years. From 2017-19, he was assistant men's and women's coach at Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas.
"Daniel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience leading collegiate golf programs at three unique institutions, while also competing in the Ohio Valley Conference as a student-athlete," said Murray State Director of Athletics, Kevin Saal. "Daniel is a proven regional, national, and international recruiter, equipped to acquire talented young student-athletes who will represent Murray State in a first-class manner academically, socially and competitively. Daniel's familiarity with high school and junior golf in the Commonwealth of Kentucky will serve our program well. Daniel's passion for serving and developing young people, while building a championship level program, were clearly evident throughout the process. With great excitement, we welcome Daniel and his fiancé, Ashton, to the Murray State Athletics Family and community of Murray."
"I want to thank Dr. Bob Jackson, MSU President, Kevin Saal, Scott Barnhart and committee, and everyone at Murray State for welcoming us to the Racer Family," DeLuca said. "We are excited to become a part of the rich tradition that is Murray State Men's Golf. I am ready to get to work with the team and can't wait to showcase the incredible opportunity Murray State is to future recruits. I know the guys are hungry and anxious to get going and so am I. Coach Hewitt and Coach Hunt have been two incredible ambassadors for the OVC and the game of golf and I'm happy to carry on that tradition they established."
Over two seasons at Stephen F. Austin, DeLuca assisted Lumberjacks Coach Trey Schroeder with the men's and women's teams. DeLuca was part of the development of Andy Lopez, the 2018 Southland Conference Freshman of the Year and Angelo Leyvani and Jake Hendrix to All-Conference honors. At Army, DeLuca was part of Coach Chad Bagley's efforts as the Black Knights earned the program's highest GolfStat ranking in five seasons. At Army and SFA, DeLuca advanced in all areas of college golf coaching as well as instructor/teacher and also as a regional, national and international recruiter.
As student-athlete at Eastern Kentucky University from 2011-16, DeLuca played in 22 events and stayed on as graduate assistant to Coach Pat Stephens and Coach Mike Whitson. DeLuca earned the OVC Medal Of Honor in 2012 and 2016 for having the highest grade point average for men's golf across all OVC teams. He earned his undergrad degree from EKU in sport management in 2015 and a masters degree in physical education with an emphasis in sports administration in 2017.
DeLuca has served as head male counselor at US Golf Camps in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, where he was an instructor and supervisor to kids (9-18 years old) from around the world. He represented the state of Kentucky in Pebble Beach, California, in 2010 with the First Tee Program.
Deluca is set to take the Racers' men's golf program into the future following in the footsteps of legends, Coach Eddie Hunt and Coach Buddy Hewitt.
What others say about Coach Daniel Deluca
"I am so pleased that Murray State has chosen Daniel Deluca as their next head men's golf coach. As talented and enthusiastic as Dan is, I knew it wouldn't be long before he got an opportunity like this. Dan is a wonderful recruiter and has the knowledge to develop players at a very fast pace. Murray State made a great hire for sure."
Mike Whitson's – Eastern Kentucky University Head Men's Golf Coach
"I knew it would only be a matter of time before Daniel DeLuca would be a D-1 Head Men's Golf Coach. Murray State has hired an outstanding, talented young man. Daniel possesses the qualities that all premier coaches have - an understanding of the game, a desire to win, and a passion to develop young men. Murray State has always had a great golf tradition beginning with Coach Hewitt and continuing through Coach Hunt. I have no doubt Daniel will lead the Racer program in that same winning tradition."
Pat Stephens – Former Eastern Kentucky University Men's Golf Coach
"The Army Golf Family could not be more excited for Coach Daniel DeLuca to take over leadership of the Racer Golf Program! The Cadets of the Army Golf Team and I are fortunate to have had the last two years of growing meaningful relationships with Daniel and Ashton. I'm excited to see Daniel lead Racer Golf into the future and I cannot wait to watch the success he and the Murray State Golf Program will have on and off the golf course!"
Chad Bagley – Army Head Men's Golf Coach
"Daniel is going to be a great addition at Murray State. He is the type of coach and individual that will create a phenomenal culture with high expectations throughout the program. The future of men's golf is bright in Murray. "
James Schilling- Nicholls State University Head Golf Coach