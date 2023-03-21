MURRAY, Ky. -- Murray State baseball will begin a new chapter this week.
The Racers will play their first games as members of the Missouri Valley Conference.
And for the team, this new challenge couldn't come at a better time.
After a 2-7 start to the season, the Racers are starting to trend in the right direction.
They're on a 5-game winning streak. And have ridden a strong pitching staff to a 10-10 record.
Murray State was picked to finish 9th in the Missouri Valley preseason poll this season. However, they're already starting to outperform expectations.
The Racers will host Bradley on Friday in their MVC opener. Coach Dan Skirka and company believe their starting to round into form.
"I wouldn't say necessarily playing our best, but we've improved," Skirka said. "We played a couple tough non-conference series early. We went down to North Florida, went down to UAB, and they're further south than us and a little more ahead of us. We competed well, but just a couple innings here and there kept us from winning the series. But we learned our lessons, and then we were able to win the last three series at home."
"We started off kind of slow; a lot of things didn't go our way," said junior Logan Bland. "We played some good opponents earlier in the season. It's prepared us for this conference schedule coming up now. This win streak that we're on right now is really good going into conference."
Murray State and Bradley will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 24.