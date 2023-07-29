MURRAY, Ky. -- When Murray State coach Steve Prohm started Racer Hoopalooza in 2013, he did it as a way to bring former Racer basketball greats together for a weekend of fun.
The event kicked off last night with a reception, and on Saturday, former Racer stars returned to the CFSB Center for their annual alumni pick-up game.
Murray State stars past and present took the court in the gene ray practice facility today.
They also participated in a golf scramble Saturday morning at Murray Country Club.
Players like Isaiah Canaan, Donte Poole, TJ Sapp and Marcus Brown made an appearance in several pick-up games alongside the current Murray State team.
It was a first chance for Racer fans to see newcomers like Nick Ellington and John McCrear.
For former players like Antwon Hoard and Frankie Allen, today's pickup game was a chance to reconnect with fellow alumni where it all started.
"It brings back a lot of memories," said Hoard, who played from 1992-94. "Because as everyone knows, this was a GOAT'ed era for Murray State basketball. I was happy to be apart of it. Really happy to see everybody is doing well in their lives and stuff, so I'm really happy to be back. To see coach and everybody is cool."
"It's great to come back and fellowship with the brotherhood and celebrate the legacy of Murray State basketball," Allen said. "Anytime I can get back is always a privilege, so just coming back to support the program."
The program also honored former coach Scott Edgar Friday night, who led the racers to three OVC regular season championships.