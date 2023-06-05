MURRAY, KY -- As they do each year, the Murray State men's basketball program kicks off their summer by holding one of several youth basketball camps hosting by head coach Steve Prohm.
That was the case Monday morning at the CFSB Center as kids participated in the first of what will be five camps over the next several weeks. The camp is hosted by Coach Prohm, but its the Racer players that help run it.
That includes the six newest Racers, along with those returning from last year. For them, it's the perfect opportunity to take a break from the grid of preparing for the upcoming season, and enjoying the game they love.
"We get caught up in basketball being like a job, so this is the fun aspect of basketball, being able to teach the youth and show them the skills that we develop," junior guard Brian Moore said.
"It is fun man, we are glad to be back and get the new guys in here and show them what we have built here and this foundation," junior guard JaCobi Wood said. "Just being able to give back to the community. That is the one thing coach preaches to us, so we are just trying to do that."