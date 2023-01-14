MURRAY, Ky. - Murray State Hall-of-Famer Cameron Payne was honored with a jersey retirement on Saturday during the Racers' game against UIC.
Payne became the 12th player in Murray State history to have his number hoisted into the rafters of the CFSB Center.
"When that banner was dropped, it was like, 'Wow, I'm up there with greats from Murray State. It's an honor. I was super excited; I was lost for words up there. I'm just grateful. I just want to thank everyone from Murray for allowing this to happen."
Payne played two seasons at Murray State, scoring over 1200 points. He was drafted 14th in the 2015 NBA Draft, and currently plays for the Phoenix Suns.
Payne signed autographs for fans in attendance, and was even joined by members of the Phoenix Suns.