Murray State will face Jacksonville State in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday. The big question surrounding the Racers this week is which Racer team will we get.
Murray State was the preseason pick to win the Ohio Valley Conference. Back in December, there were times they looked like the best team, like when they blew out Austin Peay by 30 points. Then we saw them struggle at points, including losing twice to an Eastern Illinois team that didn't even make the OVC Tournament.
Time has run out to fix the issues that have hindered this team all season long, and Matt McMahon hopes his guys can finally fulfill that potential this week in Evansville.
"The inconsistency Saturday, the struggle to finish plays around the basket, the careless turnovers, it was certainly disappointing and frustrating," McMahon said. "We have to move forward this week. Really, as you get to this point in the season, whether you're 16-2 or 10-10, everybody, as cliche as it is. Everyone is 0-0. We're in a one-bid situation. Our focus has to move toward finding a way to put ourselves in a position to have a chance to win on Thursday night."
Murray State and Jacksonville State will tip-off at 7:00pm Thursday night.