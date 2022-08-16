MURRAY, KY -- On Tuesday afternoon, in front of several hundred Murray State fans, alumni and staff, Nico Yantko was introduced as the schools 10th Director of Athletics.
"This is a place that has always been a dream job for us," Yantko quickly said after being introduced. "This is a great job, but not just a great job for us. This is a great place to raise a family, a great place to build our team and continue to accelerate this tradition of excellence that we have built here together."
Yantko is a 2010 graduate of Murray State, where he played quarterback for the Racer football team. Since then, he has worked his way through the ranks in athletics departments at Missouri and most recently the University of Louisiana.
"For us it is about having that historical knowledge, but at that same time having some experiences elsewhere that I will bring some other ideas to the table with our leadership team," he said. "Really vet what we do well, because we do a lot of things well here. This is a great place. We have great facilities, we are going to get them better."
One of the biggest tasks for Yantko when he takes moves into his office on September 1st will be helping lead the department in the Missouri Valley Conference. Its a move he is familiar with as he helped with Missouri's transition from the Big 12 to the SEC back in 2012.
"I am excited for this process," Yantko said. "Having that experience from the SEC, I have some items I will carry through this and help us continue to make Murray State the best we can."
Yantko is best known for his fundraising efforts at Louisiana where he helped lead a 360 percent increase in funding during the 2021 calendar year. He also helped secure the largest single gift in school history at $15,000,000.
"It takes resources to win championships and I will leave it at that," he said. "At the end of the day we are going to be engaged and have diligent place to get out in front of folks and we will have a process to this and be focused on transformational opportunities. We are going to communicate with folks the impact that they have, whether it be tickets or Racer Club donations, or anything you can do to support our school sports specific areas. Whether that be football or basketball, whatever that may be, we are going to make sure we pour resources into this. We can't do this alone."