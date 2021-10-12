Murray State Basketball maintains a rich tradition of excellence having won 46 OVC Championships (28 regular season championships and 18 postseason tournaments) since the league's inception in 1948. The Racer Basketball Legacy Fund is intended to build upon this legacy by securing gifts and pledges in joint support of both men’s and women’s programs. Additional funds will be utilized to enhance shared facilities, and supplement existing program resources in support of nutrition, travel, recruiting and player development.
In concert with launching the Racer Basketball Legacy Fund, Murray State is honored to announce a significant lead gift in support of the initiative. The Racer Basketball Legacy Fund has received a $100,000 lead gift from long-time Murray State Athletics supporters, Kevin & Indya Newell. “Our gift represents how important Murray State University and Racer Basketball is to our entire family.” said the Newell’s. “We are very excited about the progress and growth coaches McMahon and Turner are leading in their respective programs. We hope our gift inspires others to join us in support of the Racer legacy and future unprecedented success at Murray State.”
Through the newly former Racer Basketball Legacy Fund, Murray State Athletics will seek recurring annual gifts - pledged over four years - utilized to support ambitious goals within championship-level programs. Donations directly support both Racers men’s & women’s basketball facility, recruiting and player development enhancements. Standard donor benefits (priority points, respective donor level gifts, etc.) apply to all gifts contributed through the Racer Basketball Legacy Fund. Additionally, each Racer Basketball Legacy Fund contributor will have access to unique annual experiences with our men’s & women’s basketball programs.
“Murray State University boasts one of the greatest legacies of success in college basketball; our men’s program has won thirty-seven percent of all regular season league championships and thirty percent of all post-season league tournament championships, since 1948,” said MSU Director of Athletics Kevin Saal. “More impressively, men’s basketball has won fifty-five percent of all regular season league championships since 1980. In order to build upon this rich tradition and the foundation Coach Turner is currently building, together we must continue to invest in the player development and recruiting elements that equip our programs to launch into future unprecedented levels of success. Sincere thanks to Kevin, Indya and the Newell family for their generosity and partnership as we collectively invest in an aggressive vision.”
Shortly, Murray State Athletics will also unveil the future vision for the CFSB Center and the Gene W. Ray Center as part of the MSU Athletics Facility Master Plan. Gifts to these facility master plan projects will also be counted as part of the Racer Basketball Legacy Fund.
“We are extremely excited about the launch of the Racer Basketball Legacy Fund and the generous gift from the Newell family,” said Men’s Basketball Head Coach Matt McMahon. “This new initiative will allow us to enhance our facilities, build upon our player development program, and add great value to our recruiting efforts.”
Women’s Basketball Head Coach Rechelle Turner stated, “It’s a great day for our current and future student-athletes. The generosity of the Newell family in supporting the Racer Basketball Legacy Fund will make a huge impact on our program and the overall student-athlete experience.”
Those interested in learning more about how you can support the Racer Basketball Legacy Fund initiative may contact Director of Development-Athletics, Taylor Mudd at (270) 809-3517 or tmudd3@murraystate.edu for more information.
From: Murray State Athletics