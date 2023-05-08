PADUCAH, KY -- After a 53 game regular season schedule, the Murray State Racers have turned their attention to this weeks Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, their first as members of the MVC.
The Racers finished the regular season with a 17-10 conference record, and earned the 4th seed and a first round bye into the quarterfinals. Murray State did see a lot of success in their first season as members of the MVC, winning all but three series on the season.
But heading into their first conference tournament in MVC, the Racers are looking to the past.
The last time they competed in a conference tournament, they brought home their first OVC Championship and advanced to the NCAA Regionals for the first time.
"Just knowing how to win in those moments, for our older kids in leading a lot of our young kids that are going to have to contribute and step up," head coach Kara Amundson said. "But having the Hannah's (James) and the Gracie's (Osbron), and Jordan's (Childress) that have been there and done that, I think is for sure in our pocket going into this week."
The Racers will meet the winner between Valparaiso and Indiana State on Thursday afternoon in Carbondale, IL.