PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State softball team loaded a charter bus on Wednesday afternoon as they left Murray bound for Tuscaloosa, Alabama ahead of their appearances in the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional.
The Racers are scheduled to face Stanford on Friday night at 5:30pm in the first game of the regional.
"It became a business trip, something that we needed to complete, when we got on the bus for the OVC Tournament," said senior Logan Braundmeier. "This is definitely something that we need. We have completed and now we are going to go finish the story that we have written."
This will be the first appearance for Murray State in the NCAA Regionals after winning their first OVC Tournament Championship last weekend.
"Coach K (Kara Amundson) just kept telling us, we have already made history, we have already put in the work and have already done everything that we needed to do," senior Sierra Gilmore said. "Everything at that point was just a gift, like getting to go out on the field and play together one more time. I think that is how we are looking at this week. It is just yet another gift of getting to go out there with the girls that I love so much and play on the field."
Win or lose on Friday night, Murray State will play a second game on Saturday in the double-elimination regional.