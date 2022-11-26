CHATTANOOGA, TN -- The Murray State Racers led nearly the entire way on Saturday night, but it wasn't enough as the Chattanooga Mocs mounted a second half run to beat the Racers 69-66.
Murray State led for over 26 minutes of the game, until Chattanooga went on a 10-0 run late in the second half, at one point taking a 5 point lead.
The Racers were able to cut into that lead, having a chance at the buzzer to send it into overtime, but a Kenny White Jr. three missed off of the front of the rim dropping Murray State to 3-3 overall on the season.
Rob Perry led the Racers with 22 points, most of which came during the second half.
Murray State now turns their attention to their first ever conference game as members of the Missouri Valley Conference next Thursday night when they host Illinois State.