MURRAY, Ky. - The first 10 games of Murray State’s season can best be described as an emotional roller coaster.
It’s highs have been exceptional - like an upset win over No. 24 Texas A&M.
But it’s lows have been puzzling. A double-digit loss to Bellarmine, and most recently, a game against Chicago State where the Racers got down by 22 points.
“We just start too slow, man," said sophomore guard JaCobi Wood. "We’re too casual with how we start and prepare. That’s the main thing coach has been doing with us. Just practicing harder, preparing better, so we can start out with good starts.”
Head coach Steve Prohm said he’s seen a different version of his team since they returned from the Myrtle Beach Invitational last month.
“You know, we just haven’t been playing very good since we’ve been back from Myrtle Beach," Prohm said. "We’ve been on the road, been a little bit everywhere. We’re just really inconsistent right now.
After Tuesday’s comeback win over Chicago State, Steve Prohm said he has to figure out the right buttons to push to make this team work.
Whether that’s changing the lineup or coaching them differently, Prohm said there still aren’t a lot of answers, but they’re a work in progress.
“If I had the answers, we wouldn’t have played like that the other night," Prohm said. "We’re a work in progress. We’ve got to continue to get everybody totally on the same page. We’re working through it.”
The good news? Prohm said the Racers are coming off their best practice of the season on Wednesday, and are nowhere close to hitting the panic button this season.
“We know if we play like that for 40 minutes, we can compete with a lot of really good teams," Wood said. "So, we’re just trying to string together a good 40 minutes night-in and night-out and we’ll be good.”