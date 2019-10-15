Watch again

The countdown is officially on for the Murray State basketball team as they're just 25 days away from their season-opening game at home against Southern.

Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon admitted Tuesday his team is starting to enter the "dog days" of the preseason practices, as they're growing tired of practicing against each other each day. They will get the chance to play against someone else next weekend when they travel to Evansville to scrimmage Indiana State. Those "secret" scrimmages are closed to the public, but give the teams a chance to challenge themselves against other competition. McMahon says that scrimmage can't get here soon enough.

"I kind of wish, now in retrospect, that we'd had this scrimmage coming up this coming weekend, just so we could get a little better feel of where we're at in some areas we really need to make some great improvement," McMahon said. "I think you can only see some of those things when you face outside competition, to see what's effective, what isn't. I'm really looking forward to that scrimmage to get a gauge of where we stand at this point."

The Racers will see where they stand among Ohio Valley Conference teams when the preseason polls are released next week at OVC Media Day.