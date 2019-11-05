While scores of college basketball teams opened their seasons on Tuesday night, Murray State still has four days to prepare for their first game of the year Saturday against Southern.
Monday night, the Racers handled Martin Methodist 105-64 in their only exhibition game of the season. Like most exhibitions, there was plenty of good and plenty to work on. Matt McMahon was thrilled with the assists on 28 of the Racers' 41 made field goals. He was less impressed with his team's 16 turnovers. But like most head coaches, at this time of the year, McMahon isn't pointing to any one thing that needs to be fixed.
"We've got to get better in every area," McMahon said after Monday's win. "It's early. It's going to be a long season for us. As I've said, and I know people get bored hearing it, but we have to be relentless in our consistency and commitment to get better every day in all areas. I think we start by building around our foundation of our returning players, and then the newcomers coming in and making an impact, and build the best team that we can."
The Racers will host Southern Saturday night at 7:00pm at the CFSB Center. Southern is coached by former Kentucky Wildcat Sean Woods.