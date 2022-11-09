PADUCAH, KY -- No one ever said this would be an easy college basketball season for the Murray State Racers with 12 new players and a brand new coaching staff.
Coming off of Monday's season opening 91-68 loss to Saint Louis, the Racers have a lot to improve on. It was after the loss that head coach Steve Prohm said losing that game might have been the best thing for this inexperienced team.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Racers were back on the practice court for the first time since that game trying to put what they learned to the test.
"It exposed a lot of things that we needed to get exposed to where you can talk to them about it," coach Prohm said. "You can tell them, but until they go through it and we played a really good team in Saint Louis, a top-25 team and that has a chance to be a postseason tournament team, you got to go through it. Hopefully now, after being put through the fire there we really understand our attention to detail, what is has to be like, our defensive intensity, what it has to be like. Things that we world on we have to have a lot of great carry over and so we have got to be good today and going forward and so hopefully it helps."
The Racers will be back in action this Saturday night when they host Lindsey-Wilson. Then next week head to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to play three games in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.