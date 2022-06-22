PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State tabbed longtime associate athletics director Matt Kelly to take over as interim Athletic Director on Wednesday afternoon.
Kelly takes over the position vacated by former Athletics Director Kevin Saal who left last week for the same position at Witchita State.
Kelly has been the senior associated athletics director at Murray State since 2013, but has worked in the Racer athletic department for the last 18 years.
”Matt is a highly qualified and well-respected athletics administrator who will do an excellent job in this new role,” said Murray State President, Dr. Bob Jackson. “He and our athletics administration, coaches, staff and 350 student-athletes will provide tremendous enthusiasm and a dedicated focus as we begin our transition to the Missouri Valley Conference and the Missouri Valley Football Conference. This is an exciting time for Racer Athletics and Murray State University.”
Kelly's position as interim Athletics Director becomes official on Tuesday, June 28th.