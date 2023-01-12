PADUCAH, Ky. - Life on the road is never easy in the Missouri Valley, and the Murray State Racers found that out the hard way over the weekend.
The Racers were swept by Drake and Northern Iowa this weekend.
But fortunately for Murray State, they'll be back home on Saturday.
The Racers will welcome new Valley member, Ilinois Chicago, to Murray this weekend. That's a potential get-right game for the Racers, who have now lost four of their last six games.
"We've got to be able to take care of business next game, keep chopping wood and keep continuing to get better," said head coach Steve Prohm. "We're going through a growing process right now, and this was a tough trip."
Saturday's game will be a chance to honor former Murray State guard Cameron Payne, who will have his jersey retired at halftime of Saturday's game.
But it's also a chance for the Racers to get back on track in the comfort of their home court.
"We're ready to get back home, and obviously Saturday's a big day," Prohm said. "Hopefully, we've got a sell-out crowd to honor Cam Payne, and just be there to support this team. Because in this league, and I've even talked to Coach (Ben) Jacobson about it, people are impressed with our fan base. We need a great crowd on Saturday; hopefully the students are back."
Murray State will face UIC at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the CFSB Center.