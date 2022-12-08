MURRAY, Ky. - If there was any doubt that Murray State would be competitive in their jump to the Missouri Valley Conference, the Racers put that concern to bed very quickly.
Murray State opened up conference play with a 2-0 record last week with wins against Illinois State and Valparaiso.
The Racers are one of three teams in the conference 2-0 right now, but there's still 18 conference games to go. Still, Steve Prohm said it was important for his team to start strong.
"I think it was really important," Prohm said. "Two-fold, you're going into a new league and obviously trying to gain a lot of respect, so to start 2-0 is terrific. But you've also got to understand that it's two out of 20 games. So, there's 18 more to go."
The team will now return to its non-conference schedule for the next three weeks before returning to the conference portion on Dec. 29 against Southern Illinois.
"We won't play conference games for another three weeks when we've got Southern Illinois coming in here," Prohm said. "So now, you go from the emotion of conference play and go back to where we have four tough non-conference tilts. We're back on the road again at Bellarmine, a really good program. So, it was huge. I told our staff yesterday, our goal was to sit here 2-0, and we're fortunate to be there."
Murray State will resume its non-conference on Saturday at 3 p.m. against Bellarmine.