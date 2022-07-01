MURRAY, Ky. - The race is officially on.
The Murray State Racers began a new chapter today by officially joining the Missouri Valley Conference. The school's Board of Regents voted to accept the MVC invitation in January, but July 1 marked the first official day in the conference.
“It's the first day of official change," said Murray State basketball coach Steve Prohm. "A great run in the OVC. To be really, really celebrated. But now it’s moving our attention forward to entering a terrific league.”
“It fits. It’s exciting," said Murray State President Bob Jackson. "It’s a new opportunity for our university and our student athletes. I think that great things will come in the years ahead.”
The Ohio Valley Conference is all Murray State has ever known.
The Racers spent the last 74 years in the OVC, and have certainly hung their fair share of banners in that time.
But for as exciting of a time as this is, everyone involved knows just how challenging this next step will be.
“It’s a big change," said Murray State women's basketball coach Rechelle Turner. "I’ve never known anything but the Ohio Valley Conference. It’s going to be a big challenge for us, but it’s going to be an exciting challenge. We’re going to be taking on a very tough league. The women’s side of the Missouri Valley is really, really good.”
“Night in and night out, we’re going against terrific coaches, great players in incredible venues," Prohm added. "We’re excited about it. It’s a great opportunity for our university and basketball program.”
This new chapter shifts Murray State’s conference footprint into a new region.
Competing against new schools like Northern Iowa and Illinois-Chicago will impact everything from travel costs, recruiting and new traditions.
“There’s some new rivalries in regards to SIU, Indiana State, Illinois State, Evansville, and that list goes on and on in regards to the new rivalries we’ll be building in the year’s ahead," Jackson said.
“I think that we actually recruit a lot against the Missouri Valley anyways, so I think it’s going to be interesting to recruit against them and then put your product out there as well against that competition,” said Murray State women's track & field coach Adam Kiesler.
It’s a new chapter for Murray State, and it will write its first pages later this fall.