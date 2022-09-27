MURRAY, KY -- A lot has changed surrounding the Murray State men's basketball since they last played a game back in March.
A new head coach in Steve Prohm, 12 new scholarship players, and a new conference in the Missouri Valley Conference.
However, on Tuesday afternoon, all of that was put behind them with their first official practice of the 2022-23 season.
"The difference I told these guys last night when we met, to kind of go over different things, is that it is just going to move a lot faster," Prohm said about the difference in practice and off-season work.
"We are putting in press offense today, putting in underneath out of bounds tomorrow, we are putting in full court pressure on Friday so the speed is just going to move a lot faster," he said. "They have to make sure they are paying attention. Then you got to make sure they are getting in their extra work, getting to the gym, and the offices with the coach to watch film."
The Racers will hold 30 practices over the course of the next 42 days leading up to their season opener on November 7th at Saint Louis.
In that time, each player will be battling for position in a new team filled with players who were stars at their previous school.
"The biggest thing that coach Prohm has been trying to implant in us is that everybody has to buy in," said sophomore guard Brian Moore. "Everybody has to accept rolls. You may have been the man at this school, but when you come in here its about the name on the front of your jersey, not on the back. It's about being able to buy in and become one team."
"We are going to have a lot of guys come in competing for minutes and opportunities and that is just going to drive us to be a better team, honestly," junior Quincy Anderson said. "I think everyone has bought into the success of the team rather than the individual self. I am looking forward to seeing how everyone is able to push the next guy in front of them so that eventually we win games. That's the goal. That's the goal for us, to win games."