If Thursday night's turnout at Murray State's Racer Mania was any indication, even though Ja Morant is playing in the NBA, there is still plenty of enthusiasm around the basketball program heading into the 2019-20 season.
A great crowd at the CFSB Center was introduced to this year's men's and women's teams. While there was some basketball, and a whole lot of dancing, Racer Mania showed that the season is almost here.
"Tonight really tips-off the season for our players," Murray State Basketball Coach Matt McMahon said. "Especially having so many new guys, their first opportunity to get to play out here at the CFSB Center; see what an incredible atmosphere that we have here at our home games and get to meet a lot of our fans afterwards."
"They've kind of been giddy all day," Murray State Women's Basketball Coach Rechelle Turner said. "There was a little extra spunk in them in practice, so they know it's there first debut in front of "Racer Nation," so they're always excited to get to take the floor."
Murray State's men and women will play their exhibition games at home on Monday, November, 4th.