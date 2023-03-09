PADUCAH, Ky. -- Murray State looked right at home in its first-ever trip to the MVC Women's Basketball Tournament, routing Evansville 88-46 in the opening round.
The Racers got a huge boost from freshman Briley Pena, who scored 21 points on 5-for-6 three-point shooting. As a team, the Racers nailed 12 threes. Katelyn Young pitched in 18 points on 4-for-5 three-point shooting.
Thursday's win was one of the most complete performances for Murray State on the season. The Racers held Evansville to 32 percent shooting from the field, and forced 19 turnovers in the process.
Murray State will advance to face (1) Illinois State at noon on Friday in the MVC Quarterfinals.