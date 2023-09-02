MURRAY, Ky. -- Murray State overcame a sleepy start to race past Presbyterian 41-10 on Saturday in its season opener.
The Racers, who were playing in their 1000th game in program history, were tied with the Blue Hose 10-10 with 2:15 to play in the first half.
However, Murray State took the lead with 1:05 left in the half on an 18-yard touchdown connection from DJ Williams to Taylor Shields. The Racers never looked back.
Murray State finished with 484 yards of total offense.
Murray State will take a big step up next week when it heads to Louisville on Thursday, Sept. 9.