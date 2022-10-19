For the second-straight year, Drake has been picked as the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball race by a voting panel consisting of coaches, sports information directors, and media. The Bulldogs finished tied for second in the MVC race last year and reached the State Farm MVC Tournament title game for the second-straight season. Four Drake student-athletes earned preseason honors (among 16 total players selected).
Tucker DeVries of Drake earned preseason Player of the Year honors, and is joined on the First Team by Marcus Domask of Southern Illinois; Ben Krikke of Valparaiso; Rienk Mast of Bradley; Roman Penn of Drake; and Ben Sheppard of Belmont.
2022-23 MVC Men’s Basketball
Pre-Season Poll
1. Drake (52) 646
2. Bradley (1) 542
3. Southern Illinois (1) 537
4. Missouri State 418
5. UNI 416
6. Belmont 388
7. Indiana State 344
8. Murray State 324
9. Valparaiso 234
10. Illinois State 186
11. UIC 109
12. Evansville 68
PRESEASON TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Tucker DeVries, Drake (MVP)
Marcus Domask, Southern Illinois
Ben Krikke, Valparaiso
Rienk Mast, Bradley
Roman Penn, Drake
Ben Sheppard, Belmont
SECOND TEAM
Bowen Born, UNI
Donovan Clay, Missouri State
Lance Jones, Southern Illinois
Cooper Neese, Indiana State
Garrett Sturtz, Drake
THIRD TEAM
Cameron Henry, Indiana State
Kobe King, Valparaiso
Rob Perry, Murray State
Austin Phyfe, UNI
D.J. Wilkins, Drake