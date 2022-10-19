  • awells

For the second-straight year, Drake has been picked as the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball race by a voting panel consisting of coaches, sports information directors, and media. The Bulldogs finished tied for second in the MVC race last year and reached the State Farm MVC Tournament title game for the second-straight season.  Four Drake student-athletes earned preseason honors (among 16 total players selected).

Tucker DeVries of Drake earned preseason Player of the Year honors, and is joined on the First Team by Marcus Domask of Southern Illinois; Ben Krikke of Valparaiso; Rienk Mast of Bradley; Roman Penn of Drake; and Ben Sheppard of Belmont.  

2022-23 MVC Men’s Basketball

Pre-Season Poll

1. Drake (52) 646

2. Bradley (1) 542

3. Southern Illinois (1) 537

4. Missouri State 418

5. UNI 416

6. Belmont 388

7. Indiana State 344

8. Murray State 324

9. Valparaiso 234

10. Illinois State 186

11. UIC 109

12. Evansville 68

PRESEASON TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Tucker DeVries, Drake (MVP)

Marcus Domask, Southern Illinois

Ben Krikke, Valparaiso

Rienk Mast, Bradley

Roman Penn, Drake

Ben Sheppard, Belmont

SECOND TEAM

Bowen Born, UNI

Donovan Clay, Missouri State

Lance Jones, Southern Illinois

Cooper Neese, Indiana State

Garrett Sturtz, Drake

THIRD TEAM

Cameron Henry, Indiana State

Kobe King, Valparaiso

Rob Perry, Murray State

Austin Phyfe, UNI

D.J. Wilkins, Drake